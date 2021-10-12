5 spots in Katy to watch sports

Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures, located at 23101 Hwy. 242, New Caney, is launching a series of new rides throughout the rest of this year, with most of the new attractions opening to the public by Nov. 26. The new portion of the theme park dubbed Big Rivers Fairgrounds will feature 11 amusement park rides, including a spinning rollercoaster, a rocking pirate ship, a 360-degree spinning pendulum and several attractions for children. The new attractions add to a variety of amenities and activities already available at Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures, including water slides, a wave pool, rock climbing, a forest maze, ax throwing and a large aquatic obstacle course. 832-509-1556. www.bigriverswaterpark.com.
