CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Katy, TX

5 spots in Katy to watch sports

By Holly Galvan
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for a place in Katy to watch the game? Whether it's baseball, football or basketball season, check out one of the spots below in Katy. We suggest calling ahead to make sure the game you are wanting to watch will be played. 1. No Label Brewery. No Label Brewery...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Pushin Watts opens Katy location

Pushin Watts, a boutique cycling apparel and accessories shop, is now open at Grand Lakes Shopping Center, 5552 S. Peek Road, Katy. The store, owned by Rodric Allen, had its grand opening Oct. 11. The store also offers a website to shop on in addition to its physical storefront. 832-437-5235. www.pushinwatts.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers announces grand opening date for Humble restaurant

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is opening a new Greater Houston-area location Nov. 16 at 7351 FM 1960, Humble. The restaurant will feature the brand’s new design, a double drive-thru and a patio with outdoor seating. Officials noted the opening will mark the 45th Raising Cane’s location in the Greater Houston area. Raising Cane’s offers a selection of chicken fingers and chicken sandwiches as well tailgate options that include as many as 100 chicken fingers. With new locations also opening in Houston and Cypress, officials said the restaurant chain is looking to fill roughly 350 positions by mid-November. Candidates interested in employment at any of the three new Houston-area restaurants can apply by texting "RCJOBS" to 97211. www.raisingcanes.com.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Katy, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Katy, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Sports
Katy, TX
Sports
Community Impact Houston

Color Me Mine Cypress relocates studio after 10 years in business

Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Color Me Mine relocated Oct. 2 from 26044 Hwy. 290, Ste. 300, Cypress, to 25712 Hwy. 290, Ste. C, Cypress. The pottery painting studio has been in Cypress for about 10 years and offers a range of projects as well as events for children and adults. Projects include ceramic mugs, plates, planters, vases, animal sculptures, banks, sports memorabilia and boxes, among other options.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jersey Mike's Subs location coming to Kuykendahl Road in Spring

Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. On Oct. 20, Jersey Mike’s Subs will open a new location at 20750 Kuykendahl Road in Spring. The chain has locations across the U.S., Canada and Australia, and it serves hot and cold sub sandwiches made with a variety of ingredients such as veggies, deli meats, sliced steak and tuna. 281-719-8768. www.jerseymikes.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures in New Caney set to add 11 new attractions

Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures, located at 23101 Hwy. 242, New Caney, is launching a series of new rides throughout the rest of this year, with most of the new attractions opening to the public by Nov. 26. The new portion of the theme park dubbed Big Rivers Fairgrounds will feature 11 amusement park rides, including a spinning rollercoaster, a rocking pirate ship, a 360-degree spinning pendulum and several attractions for children. The new attractions add to a variety of amenities and activities already available at Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures, including water slides, a wave pool, rock climbing, a forest maze, ax throwing and a large aquatic obstacle course. 832-509-1556. www.bigriverswaterpark.com.
NEW CANEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Local Food#Food Truck#Food Drink#Irish Pub#American#Walk Ons#Cajun
Community Impact Houston

Amazing Lash Studio celebrates 1-year anniversary in Kingwood

Amazing Lash Studio will celebrate its one-year anniversary in Kingwood on Oct. 16. Located at 4521 Kingwood Drive, Ste. 230, the studio offers a number of eyelash services, including extensions, lifts, enhancements, touch-ups and extension removals. The national franchise has 84 locations in Texas, including 38 in the Greater Houston area. 832-934-8258. www.amazinglashstudio.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Community Impact Houston

Mod Pizza in New Caney celebrates 1-year anniversary

National franchise Mod Pizza celebrated its one-year anniversary at Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney on Oct. 13. Located at 12029 N. Grand Parkway E., Ste. 100, the pizza chain serves individual, artisan-style pizzas, allowing customers to add more than 30 different toppings at no additional cost. Outdoor seating is available. 346-301-1943. https://modpizza.com/locations/valley-ranch.
NEW CANEY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy