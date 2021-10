England continued their near-perfect push to qualify for the 2022 World Cup as they eased to victory in Andorra.A 5-0 win means Gareth Southgate’s side maintain their four-point lead at the top of Group I with three qualifiers remaining.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the major talking points from the comfortable victory in the heart of the Pyrenees.No Kane, Tammy’s gain💪 @tammyabraham pic.twitter.com/QfHBgiAYpi— England (@England) October 9, 2021With captain Harry Kane rested, Southgate opted to hand Tammy Abraham a first cap in nearly a year following his fine start to the season at Roma. While Leeds forward...

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO