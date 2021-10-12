Fans are loving the close relationship BLACKPINK's Lisa has with iKON

Just a day ago, many Lisa fans were disappointed as the CEO of BVLGARI announced that the idol will not be participating in the brand's events in Milano this year. The BVLGARI CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin, explained that the BLACKPINK member will not be at the BVLGARI fashion show because her agency "prefers her not participating in events or shows." The CEO also expressed his disappointment as he wrote, "Lisa is in Paris but unfortunately due to COVID her agency doesn't want her to participate in the Event. Pity as we have an incredible Bvlgari event tomorrow in Milano and she won't attend."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO