Fans are loving the close relationship BLACKPINK's Lisa has with iKON

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview with TeenVogue Magazine, BLACKPINK's Lisa shared about her friendship with the boy group iKON. Many BLACKPINK and iKON fans have been well aware of the friendship these idols had. BLACKPINK's Lisa and iKON recently were able to collaborate with each other during the Mnet idol survival show 'Kingdom: Legendary War.' On the 8th episode of the show, Lisa and iKON performed 'Classy Savage,' a remix of BLACKPINK's song "Pretty Savage."

