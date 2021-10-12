Jones preparing harder, making quicker decisions
Emory Jones’ progression throughout his first season as the Gators’ starting quarterback has defied logic. In games against Florida Atlantic and South Florida, he threw four interceptions and failed to pass for more than 151 yards in either game. He seemed to take way too long to go through his reads, and he looked tentative when he finally decided to pull the trigger, which resulted in the four interceptions and several more close calls.www.chatsports.com
