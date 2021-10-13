Ex-NBA Star JR Smith Steps on Beehive In First College Golf Tourney: ‘They Bit the Sh*t Out of Me!’

Former NBA star J.R. Smith competed in his first college golf tournament this week and while he made a couple of birdies on the course, they were outshined by a swarm of bees. Playing in the second day of his first tournament with North Carolina A&T State University Tuesday morning, the 6-foot-6 Smith required medical attention after inadvertently stomping on a bees’ nest. Video from the course shared by Jared Bunder showed Smith jumping and swatting at the swarm of yellow jackets attacking him.