CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Twitter Poll Broaching the Idea of Red, Blue States Getting ‘A National Divorce’

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) posted a Twitter poll Monday asking if America should “have a national divorce.”. Given serious political polarization in the U.S., there’s been some talk of whether the nation should just be split between red and blue America. A recent poll found that 41 percent of Biden voters and 52 percent of Trump voters agree with the sentiment “The situation in America is such that I would favor [Blue/Red] states seceding from the union to form their own separate country.”

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

The 'alarming' detail Marjorie Taylor Greene found in a poll

For years, Donald Trump repeatedly emphasized a deeply weird conspiracy theory about public-opinion polls. As the Republican saw it, major news organizations and independent polling outlets secretly conspired to release fraudulent survey results as part of an elaborate voter-suppression scheme. Republican voters, according to the conspiracy theory, would see the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mother Jones

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz’s Big Fundraising PAC is Nearly Broke

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz both have a knack for ginning up outrage and stealing headlines. All this sound and fury is assumed to hoover up dollars from the riled up grassroots, but that’s not true, according to the most recent campaign finance filings.
CHARITIES
Washington Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene fans pushing buttons on their phones is not a reliable polling mechanism

It started with Cat Turd. In the turbulent media ecosystem that swirls around former president Donald Trump, a pseudonymous Twitter user with that unpleasant appellation is something of a star. (He tweets as “catturd2”; it’s unclear what fate befell “catturd1.”) His combination of anti-establishment hostility and crowd-specific witticisms earned him multiple retweets from Trump back when that was possible and allowed him to carve out a small pocket of influence in MAGA world.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Times-Leader

A U.S. national divorce is a poisonously stupid idea

Divorce usually isn’t a good idea, and that’s especially true of a nearly 250-year-old continental nation. A cadre of apocalyptic writers on the right, who believe the country is too far gone to save, has become obsessed with a Secession 2.0 that would cleave red America from blue and allow the former to escape the ever-rising tide of woke insanity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
93.1 WZAK

MAGA Minion Vernon Jones Walks Off Set When Host Grills Him About Losing Reverse Racism Lawsuit

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Vernon Jones, the former Democratic Georgia state Rep. and current MAGA-fied negro Trump stump, would be the perfect case study on Black conservatives who will never understand that their seat at the white nationalist table is largely dependant on them being a good little Toby and never ruffling the feathers of their conservative white overseers.
POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Democrat challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene raises more than $1M in third quarter

During the third quarter, Democrat Marcus Flowers is successfully fundraising off of Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene’s penchant for controversy in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Flowers’s campaign raised $1.3 million between July 1 and September 30th, according to Federal Election Commission filings. The campaign also has more than $1 million in cash on hand with more than 162,000 contributions from […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue States#Trump#Blue Red#Republican
HuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chief Of Staff Announces His Resignation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s chief of staff, Patrick Parsons, has announced his resignation after less than nine months working for the Georgia Republican. Parsons indicated in a statement that he expected the job to be temporary. Greene “asked me to come with her to Washington and help organize her office,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene cut off for calling for Biden impeachment during surprise appearance at Stuart Scheller sentencing

Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached and accused American troops of war crimes amid repeated objections of relevance to the sentencing of Stuart Scheller, who pleaded guilty after defying a gag order to criticise the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.The Congresswoman, appearing via Zoom, was repeatedly cut off by Col Glen Hines, the military judge who will rule on Mr Scheller’s sentence on Friday.The Georgia Republican was called by Scheller’s defence as a character witness, along with her colleagues Louie Gohmert, of Texas, and Ralph Norman, of South Carolina.Despite not personally knowing Mr Scheller, Ms...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy