Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Twitter Poll Broaching the Idea of Red, Blue States Getting ‘A National Divorce’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) posted a Twitter poll Monday asking if America should “have a national divorce.”. Given serious political polarization in the U.S., there’s been some talk of whether the nation should just be split between red and blue America. A recent poll found that 41 percent of Biden voters and 52 percent of Trump voters agree with the sentiment “The situation in America is such that I would favor [Blue/Red] states seceding from the union to form their own separate country.”