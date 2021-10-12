CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.L. Bean's Pre-Loved Vintage Collection Launches on Instagram

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.L. Bean is dipping its toe into eco-conscious fashion with the Pre-Loved Collection, a range of refurbished vintage pieces launching exclusively on the brand's Instagram. Spanning the '60s to the present day, each piece was sourced by the outdoor giant's design team and restored for a new lifecycle of wear and tear, a spread of timeless Bean basics given new life.

