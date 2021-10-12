Path of Exile: Scourge Special Stream This Week, Major Balance overhauls Continue
The Path of Exile team will be holding a special stream this week on on October 14th to discuss the coming Scourge expansion 3.16, which will be available later this month. The stream will take place on the PoE Twitch on October 14th beginning at 3pm Eastern/noon Pacific and there will be tons of reveals about what's coming to Path of Exile. Scourge is headed to live and will be playable on October 22nd at noon Pacific, but during the stream the team will announce several new supporter packs as well as having Twitch Drops for a pair of Dragonfly Wings during the broadcast.www.mmorpg.com
