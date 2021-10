The mother of a murdered Hong Kong woman blasted the authorities on Wednesday for allowing her daughter's killer to live as a free man, a case that has festered because China does not recognise Taiwan. Poon Hiu-wing, 19, was pregnant when she was strangled by her boyfriend Chan Tong-kai during a Valentine's trip to Taiwan in 2018. The murder, which Chan has admitted to, sparked a chain reaction that led to huge democracy protests the following year and has been a source of embarrassment for the Hong Kong government. Poon's mother -- who has never revealed her name -- held an emotional press conference outside the government headquarters on Wednesday, calling on authorities to either fly Chan to Taiwan or prosecute him locally for murder.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO