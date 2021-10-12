O’Hare industrial submarket has been flying high in 2021

The O’Hare submarket has been the focus of much developer interest this year, but a new report offers numbers that show just how popular the area around Chicago’s major airport has been. According to a Q3 report from Cushman & Wakefield, nearly 22% of all industrial lease deals in the Chicagoland area completed during 2021 were in the O’Hare submarket. This amounts to roughly 4.8 million square feet of industrial space leased so far this year around O’Hare.