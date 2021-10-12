Spokane Man Pleads Guilty to Two Federal Sex Trafficking Charges, Sentenced to 20 Years

SPOKANE - A 38-year-old Spokane man will be spending the next two decades behind bars after he pleaded guilty to two federal sex trafficking charges. Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced 38-year-old Seth Randles, of Spokane, to 20 years in federal custody, the maximum sentence available, followed by a 15-year term of court supervision upon release. Randles will also be required to register as a sex offender.