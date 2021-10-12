CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Spokane Man Pleads Guilty to Two Federal Sex Trafficking Charges, Sentenced to 20 Years

Big Country News
Big Country News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPOKANE - A 38-year-old Spokane man will be spending the next two decades behind bars after he pleaded guilty to two federal sex trafficking charges. Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced 38-year-old Seth Randles, of Spokane, to 20 years in federal custody, the maximum sentence available, followed by a 15-year term of court supervision upon release. Randles will also be required to register as a sex offender.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Big Country News

False Reporting Charges Filed Against Pierce County Sheriff Over Confrontation With Black Newspaper Carrier in January

TACOMA - On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed misdemeanor charges against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer following a confrontation in January between Troyer and a black newspaper carrier. Troyer is charged with one count of false reporting, and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed these charges in Pierce County District Court.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane, WA
Government
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy