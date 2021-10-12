CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN biodiversity summit kicks off in China and online

By Carolyn Beeler
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelegates from around the world are meeting in person and in Kunming, China, this week in the first part of a high-stakes summit to protect nature. It's a UN summit on biodiversity. Their goal is to create a kind of Paris Agreement to protect the globe's plants and animals over the next decade. The World's environment correspondent Carolyn Beeler has details.

