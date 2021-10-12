Podcast: How will Doc Rivers split the minutes at point guard & the Sixers/Ben Simmons saga continues

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe preseason is over, but let’s face it, the news and conversations never stop on this website. The Philadelphia 76ers continued their preseason with a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, neither Tyrese Maxey nor Shake Milton played in last night’s game, so what do we have to go on at the point guard position? Paul Hudrick wrote a column about the idea of a point guard competition (something that Sixers head coach Doc Rivers seems to be the only one who believes so).

