VanMoof’s Dual-Motor, Pedal-Assisted ‘Hyperbike’ Can Reach 31MPH Speeds

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO