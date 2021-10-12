CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

VanMoof’s Dual-Motor, Pedal-Assisted ‘Hyperbike’ Can Reach 31MPH Speeds

By Adam Santa Maria
hiconsumption.com
 7 days ago

When people think of e-bikes, they would be right to think of a sustainable means of commuting that’s anything but fast. That’s not to say that e-bikes aren’t important or worth investing in; they most certainly are. However, their small motors and limited batteries create obvious limitations for the increasingly popular mode of transportation. Amsterdam-based e-bike company, VanMoof, looks to do away with those very limitations by creating an e-bike that’s capable of reaching legitimate cruising speeds. They plan on breaking those boundaries with their newly-announced hyperbike, the VanMoof V.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
Design Taxi

VanMoof Announces New Sleek ‘Hyperbike’ That Can Go Up To 31 MPH

VanMoof, the electric bike brand that’s been integrated into Apple’s ‘Find My’ network, recently unveiled its first high-speed ‘hyperbike’. While the VanMoof V will sport a similar minimalist design to its predecessors, the new model will be able to go up to 31 mph, a new top speed for the company.
CARS
The Next Web

VanMoof’s new ebike has a need for speed and I LOVE it

If you’ve ever ridden a VanMoof ebike, you know that they’re freaking amazing. So let me excite you even more by saying that the company has revealed its very first hyperbike. Behold the VanMoof V!. The VanMoof V enters the brand’s line up as the first high-speed ebike, which is...
BICYCLES
GeekyGadgets

VanMoof V electric bike offers a top speed of 31mph

Dutch electric bike design company VanMoof has introduced a new addition to their range revealing its very first “hyperbike”. Offering a new, faster e-bike that will “redefine city mobility for good” says VanMoof and is capable of reaching speeds up to 31 mph or 50 kmh. The VanMoof V electric bike will be launching next year with the first deliveries taking place late in 2022. Prices will start from £3498, €3498 or $3498 depending on your location.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Dual Motor#Pedal Assisted
insideevs.com

See The Tesla Plaid's Dual-Motor Rear Drive Unit

The exceptional performance of the Tesla Model S Plaid is possible thanks to the three-motor, all-wheel-drive system that is rated at 1,020 hp (about 760 kW). Here we can take a look at the Plaid's rear subframe and rear drive unit, which consists of two Permanent Magnet - Synchronous Reluctance Motors (PMSRM), two inverters and two single-speed transmissions in one huge, symmetrical housing. The motors are individually connected to the rear wheels, providing full torque vectoring. In the front there is only one motor for the front axle.
CARS
Wallpaper*

VanMoof’s V is a next-generation high-speed e-bike for the city

VanMoof is bringing high performance to the world of e-bikes with a new model designed for long-distance riding. The Dutch company hopes the forthcoming VanMoof V model will be swift, safe, and far-reaching enough to serve as a true car replacement, especially in countries like the Netherlands, where there’s already a substantial infrastructure in place and the only constraints on journeys are stamina and battery power.
CARS
gadgetsin.com

Unagi Model Eleven Foldable Smart Electric Scooter with Dual-Motor Design

By using new material, Unagi Model Eleven foldable smart electric scooter delivers an ultra lightweight design, plus dual-motor design, it brings you faster acceleration that hill-climbing capacities. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The Model Eleven delivers a minimalistic, streamlined appearance design with multiple optional...
BICYCLES
guitar.com

Death By Audio unveils new Speed Tripper delay, limited to 666 pedals

In collaboration with Texas alternative music festival Levitation, Death By Audio has unveiled its latest pedal: the Speed Tripper. The unit, limited to 666 pedals, is an optical phaser that’s been placed in the feedback loop of a delay circuit, leading to a swirling, psychedelic sound. As the product description puts it, “The repeats bend in and out of phase with one another, giving filtered, morphing swells that sound beyond psychedelic.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
hiconsumption.com

StellarCAT Debuts Two Massive Aluminum-Hulled Powered Catamarans

StellarCAT has long been one of the biggest and most respected names in the dual-hull yacht building and refitting realm, though for the upcoming FW21 season, the company is rolling out what are almost certainly their most capable and well-appointed models to date with the all-new StellarCAT AL20-2 and AL25-2 power catamarans.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Carscoops

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: First Official Look At Angry ‘Vette, Full Reveal Confirmed For October 26

Chevrolet has released the first photo of the 2023 Corvette Z06, before its official unveiling that is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26th. This is our first official look at the new Corvette Z06 without any camouflage. We can see a redesigned bodykit including a unique front bumper inspired by the Corvette C8.R race car, wider fenders and larger side intakes. The multi-spoke wheels also appear to be unique to the Z06, while the surprising absence of a fixed rear spoiler could mean that the car will be available with different visual/aero packages.
CARS
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
Robb Report

This Hybrid VTOL Concept Has a Bonkers Diamond-Shaped Wing Design

It’s hard to find a totally original concept in the eVTOL world. Since 2016, some 400 concepts, proposals and designs have been introduced to the world. Most of them are variations on one of a few themes. Only a handful of them will ever be built. All of which makes Craft Aero’s nine-seat, box-wing commuter vehicle stand out. As the video above shows, this thing is different. “The biggest difference is that our VTOL aircraft is designed for regional missions with a sweet-spot range of 100 to 700 miles, and cruise speed of 300 knots [345 mph],” James Dorris, CEO of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

This Bonkers New 79-Foot ‘Hyperboat’ Concept Has a See-Through Carbon-Fiber Hull

The routinely disruptive Lazzarini Design Studio has just birthed yet another mind-bending concept. Say hello to Embryon, a new tender packing advanced tech and formidable performance specs, according to the Italian outfit. Billed as a “hyperboat,” the 79-footer could be powered exclusively by hydrogen for clean and efficient cruising at speeds in excess of 60 knots. However, Embryon’s most notable feature is her transparent hull. Crafted from dry carbon fiber, it has a mirrored finish on the exterior for privacy and added pizzaz yet is completely clear from the interior. That means seafarers score unrivaled sea views. Furthermore, Lazzarini claims this near-weightless...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CNET

Best new cars under $40,000 on sale today

No, you don't have to spend $40,000 on a new car, but if you have the budget, it can get you quite the vehicle. With this budget, you're open to entry-level luxury cars, SUVs, sedans and more. And that can be a lot to shop, so we wanted to make sure to highlight the best cars under $40,000 on sale today.
BUYING CARS
reverb.com

Video: Blackstar's Dept. 10 Pedals Marry Tubes With High Tech

Three brand-new pedals from Blackstar's Dept. 10 team have arrived, all promising to deliver the organic dynamics, warmth, and breakup of a genuine tube preamp in a compact pedal enclosure. Can they do it? We've got Andy on the case. Uniquely, these pedals don't just rely on emulation technology. Rather,...
TECHNOLOGY
hiconsumption.com

Honda’s New Line of EVs Looks Like An Elegant Take on The Cybertruck

By now, anyone with an iota of knowledge about the car industry knows that all roads are leading to electrification. All of the industry titans are revamping their lineups either to feature, or in many cases, entirely consist of electric vehicles. One of the brands that has been making waves in this capacity lately is Honda. The Japanese automaker has been on a tear of releasing newly designed EV versions of their cars and is now looking to majorly capitalize on the largest potential EV market in the world: China.
CARS
hiconsumption.com

RockShox Introduces the Only Fully Active Mountain Bike Suspension System

Since its inception in 1989, RockShox has been one of the undisputed leaders in the cycling suspension sector, producing an ever-more-sophisticated range of forks and shocks specifically for mountain bikes. And the Colorado company’s latest offering just may be its most innovative to date, with a smart electronically-controlled, adjustable, active suspension range dubbed the Flight Attendant Collection.
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy