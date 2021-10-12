VanMoof’s Dual-Motor, Pedal-Assisted ‘Hyperbike’ Can Reach 31MPH Speeds
When people think of e-bikes, they would be right to think of a sustainable means of commuting that’s anything but fast. That’s not to say that e-bikes aren’t important or worth investing in; they most certainly are. However, their small motors and limited batteries create obvious limitations for the increasingly popular mode of transportation. Amsterdam-based e-bike company, VanMoof, looks to do away with those very limitations by creating an e-bike that’s capable of reaching legitimate cruising speeds. They plan on breaking those boundaries with their newly-announced hyperbike, the VanMoof V.hiconsumption.com
Comments / 0