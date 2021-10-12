Dozens of State Department roles remain unfilled
Dozens of State Department nominees are being stalled in the US Senate, mostly due to Sen. Ted Cruz on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who is vowing to block dozens more. Only about a quarter of national security positions have been filled to date. Host Marco Werman speaks to Loren DeJonge Schulman, vice president of the Partnership for Public Service, which has been closely tracking hundreds of federal appointments throughout the last year. DeJonge Schulman shares the reasons behind the holdup, and the consequences for foreign policy.www.pri.org
