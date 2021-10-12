CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Dozens of State Department roles remain unfilled

By Anna Kusmer
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of State Department nominees are being stalled in the US Senate, mostly due to Sen. Ted Cruz on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who is vowing to block dozens more. Only about a quarter of national security positions have been filled to date. Host Marco Werman speaks to Loren DeJonge Schulman, vice president of the Partnership for Public Service, which has been closely tracking hundreds of federal appointments throughout the last year. DeJonge Schulman shares the reasons behind the holdup, and the consequences for foreign policy.

www.pri.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A red state Democrat tries to talk sense to Joe Manchin

As Sen. Joe Manchin III seeks to shrink one of our most promising anti-poverty policies — the expanded child tax credit — it’s widely accepted that he just has to do these things to ensure his political survival. After all, in his deep red state of West Virginia, Democrats like him must achieve distance from Washington liberals in any way possible, right?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
MSNBC

The 'alarming' detail Marjorie Taylor Greene found in a poll

For years, Donald Trump repeatedly emphasized a deeply weird conspiracy theory about public-opinion polls. As the Republican saw it, major news organizations and independent polling outlets secretly conspired to release fraudulent survey results as part of an elaborate voter-suppression scheme. Republican voters, according to the conspiracy theory, would see the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#State Department#The Us Senate#Dejonge Schulman
Fox News

Herschel Walker: Not The Right Message For President Trump To Say Republicans Will Not Vote In ’22 Or ’24 If We Don’t Solve Election Fraud

Herschel Walker, former NFL great and Republican candidate for Georgia Senate tells Brian Kilmeade voters want law and order in America. Walker discussed how he learned from listening sessions with Georgia residents their concern for a strong border because of the high amount of drugs that cross the border come through Atlanta. When asked about President Trump saying Republicans will not vote in 2022 or 2024 if we don’t solve election fraud of 2020, Walker responded, that is not the right message. Walker says everyone has to get out and vote and we can’t look at the past. Walker is honored President Trump has endorsed him because he knows he is the right man for the job. Walker added, President Trump knows he is going to do it his way.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Social Security crisis

The only person less thrilled than President Joe Biden about his frequent comparisons to former President Jimmy Carter is Carter himself. To America, the comparison is clear: Biden is dragging the United States from crisis to crisis, causing rising prices on everything from gas to lettuce and crippling inflation, laying the ground for a national security collapse, and jeopardizing our global standing on financial and economic fronts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden’s big government window has closed

President Joe Biden’s mantra has been "go big or go home." Biden has proposed spending trillions of dollars on COVID relief, infrastructure, and new social programs. On the heels of the pandemic, it appeared that Biden and his fellow Democrats had a window of opportunity to dramatically expand the size and role of the federal government. They saw a chance to cut a 21st century New Deal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy