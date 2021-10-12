CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FM Sitharaman highlights reforms undertaken by Centre during investors meeting in US

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston [US], October 13 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed a roundtable meeting with institutional investors active across a wide spectrum of sectors including software, consulting, and investment management, in the US city of Boston. The event was organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of CommerceIndustry (FICCI)...

dallassun.com

Border issue casting shadow on bilateral ties: Indian envoy to China

Beijing [China], October 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing discussion between two neighbours on the border issue, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Tuesday expressed hope that both countries can resolve the border issue which is "casting a shadow" on bilateral relations. In an interview with Global Times, the India...
INDIA
dallassun.com

India-UK agree to continue working to deepen cooperation during 2nd Multilateral Dialogue

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The delegations of India and the UK, during the second India-UK Multilateral Dialogue, have agreed to continue working closely to further deepen their cooperation on multilateral issues during the second India-UK Multilateral Dialogue. The 2nd India-UK Multilateral Dialogue was held on October 18 in...
INDIA
stlouisnews.net

India's economic reforms seen as a "positive step" by Biden administration: Sitharaman

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], October 16 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India's strategic economic reforms have been welcomed by the Biden administration and leaders from the corporate sector in the US. "The reforms that we have undertaken, particularly the steps taken for the withdrawal of the...
WORLD
dallassun.com

FM Sitharaman discusses issues of anti-money laundering, terror financing with US Treasury Secy

Washington DC [US], October 15 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met on Thursday here for the 8th ministerial meeting of the India-USA Economic and Financial Partnership and had productive discussions on various subjects, including recovery from the pandemic, climate finance, and anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT).
WORLD
dallassun.com

China's rail project in Indonesia pushes Jakarta into debt

Jakarta [Indonesia] October 20 (ANI): Faced by the price of cost overruns on China's signature Jakarta-Bandung fast-rail project, Indonesia's government has been forced to dip into the state budget for projects which continues to witness construction delays and land acquisition issues. The cost of the 143-kilometre rail link project has...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor Relations

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ('Diversified' or the 'Company') announces that Diversified has rescheduled its Capital Markets Day to November 17, 2021 with an emphasis on outlining the Company's ESG achievements and initiatives. Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of James Sheehan as Vice President of Investor Relations.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Use of renewable energies increases in EU countries: German official

Berlin [Germany], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The use of renewable energies increased in all 27 member states of the European Union (EU) in recent years, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday. The average share of renewable energies in gross final energy consumption in the EU increased from 13.9...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Valsoft Enters Grant Management Vertical with Acquisition of Fluent Technology

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ('Valsoft'), a Canadian-based company specialising in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fluent Technology, a leader in grant management software, headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The acquisition marks Valsoft's entry into the growing grant management vertical.
SOFTWARE
dallassun.com

PM Modi to attend Abhidhamma Day programme at Kushinagar

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and participate in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at Mahaparinirvana Temple. Eminent monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan, Cambodia and ambassadors of various countries will...
INDIA
AFP

Credit Suisse to pay $475 mn to settle charges in Mozambique 'hidden debt' scandal

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $475 million to US and British authorities to resolve charges of "fraudulently misleading investors" and violating anticorruption law in the bond offerings in Mozambique, US officials announced Tuesday. Mozambique's "hidden debt" scandal stemmed from loans in 2013 and 2014 to three public companies to finance a tuna fishing project, debt the government masked from the nation's parliament. When details finally surfaced in 2016, donors such as the International Monetary Fund cut off financial aid, and the southern African country was plunged into a financial crisis, as it defaulted on debt payments and the currency collapsed. The transactions "that raised over $1 billion were used to perpetrate a hidden debt scheme, pay kickbacks to now-indicted former Credit Suisse investment bankers along with their intermediaries, and bribe corrupt Mozambique government officials," the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., Prophecy DeFi, and Max Resource on Latest Company News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., Prophecy DeFi, and Max Resource discussing their latest press releases. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY

