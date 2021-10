Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. North Korea has launched at least one ballistic missile toward the ocean on the country’s east coast. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a short-range ballistic missile, likely launched from a submarine near Sinpo. In January, Pyongyang unveiled the missile as "the world's most powerful weapon."The move, which comes weeks after South Korea unveiled a similar weapon, violates some international sanctions, with the UN prohibiting North Korea from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo had detected two ballistic missiles. The US military’s Indo-Pacific Command said that the launch did not pose "an immediate threat to US personnel, territory or that of its allies."

WORLD ・ 22 HOURS AGO