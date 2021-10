To say Geno Smith has had to exercise patience during his NFL career would be a pretty significant understatement. Yes, Smith began his career as a starter for the Jets after a standout career at West Virginia, but after losing his starting job under very unusual circumstances—he was punched by a teammate during training camp in 2015, breaking his jaw, leading to Ryan Fitzpatrick taking over the starting job—his second chance to start never came.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO