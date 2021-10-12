School district receives $5.3 million Department of Education grant
Pitt County Schools has been awarded a $5.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the district has announced. Seth Brown, the school’s director of educator support and leadership development, and Thomas Feller, director of professional learning and leadership development, told the Board of Education last week that the three-year grant will fund a second phase of the school district’s Recruit, Retain, Reward program.www.reflector.com
