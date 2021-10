I felt so lonely and isolated at secondary school. Feelings of inadequacy would swamp my mind and make me feel awful about myself. To help me cope with these emotions I turned to exercise and diet restriction. I began to feel better about myself, but as the weight fell away I realised I was in too deep to go back to how I was, and I fell deeper and deeper into anorexia.My mental and physical health spiralled out of control. Despite seeing three different GPs about my symptoms, I ended up in my local hospital at crisis point. My physical...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO