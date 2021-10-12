Diversity, Personally

To me, the importance of diverse teams is one of those Obvious Truths – prioritizing diversity is not just the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do in terms of business success. However, if I were asked a series of why questions like my daughter often does (Why are diverse teams better? Why are they important? Why isn’t the pipeline the problem?) at a dinner or out for coffee, I would probably struggle to deliver facts and ROI. I’m up to date on the studies, books, and articles on the topic of diversity, but the examples from my lived experiences are the most visceral.