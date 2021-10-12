CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Rich Reminds Folks What Charlie Daniels Had to Say About ‘Police’

By Quentin Blount
 7 days ago
Country music star John Rich took a moment on Monday to remind everyone out there what the legendary Charline Daniels’ thoughts were on defunding the police. Rich sat down with the legendary fiddle player himself last year, just three weeks before he died at the age of 83. It turned out to be Daniels’ last ever interview. The two music icons talked about a number of topics, but one of the hot ones at the time was the issue of defunding the police. As many of his fans probably know, Daniels always held with him a deep sense of patriotism. So this particular idea never sat very well with him.

Comments / 137

Judey
6d ago

such ignorance. why is everything racist with you blacks. i find more blacks are racist than white people.

Reply(6)
30
DOUBLE BUBBLE
6d ago

Charlie was a great patriot. Much more so than what we have in the Whitehouse.

Reply(13)
34
Royals86
5d ago

Those cities that want to defund the police have found out crime and murder rates increased and people no longer want to be policemen in those cities. So the liberals are winning. Way less arrests because the police force simply can’t respond. Tell us all again why this is a good idea?

Reply(2)
5
