John Rich Reminds Folks What Charlie Daniels Had to Say About ‘Police’

Country music star John Rich took a moment on Monday to remind everyone out there what the legendary Charline Daniels’ thoughts were on defunding the police. Rich sat down with the legendary fiddle player himself last year, just three weeks before he died at the age of 83. It turned out to be Daniels’ last ever interview. The two music icons talked about a number of topics, but one of the hot ones at the time was the issue of defunding the police. As many of his fans probably know, Daniels always held with him a deep sense of patriotism. So this particular idea never sat very well with him.