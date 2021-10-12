Jon Pardi Tips His Cowboy Hat To Randy Travis With Awesome Covers of ‘On the Other Hand’ and ‘Forever and Ever, Amen’

Country music legend Randy Travis will receive one of five 2021 Artist of a Lifetime awards at the CMT Artists of the Year event. Per People, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton will also be honored. Garth Brooks has been slated to present Travis with the honors and previously raved about the singer and the impact that he has had on country music as a whole. He told The Tennessean in 2019, "Randy Travis saved country music." He explained, "I don't know of any artist who took a format and turned it 180 [degrees] back to where it came from and made it bigger than it was then."

