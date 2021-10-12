CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Pardi Tips His Cowboy Hat To Randy Travis With Awesome Covers of ‘On the Other Hand’ and ‘Forever and Ever, Amen’

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Modern country music lies on the shoulders of country music legends. These include artists from the late Kenny Rogers and Charlie Daniels to living legend Randy Travis. Now, modern artists have begun to transform the style of traditional country music and embrace new sounds and rhythms. However, Jon Pardi has returned to country’s roots, tipping his hat to the “Forever and Ever, Amen” singer with a couple of awesome covers.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

258K+
Followers
25K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

