Jon Pardi Tips His Cowboy Hat To Randy Travis With Awesome Covers of ‘On the Other Hand’ and ‘Forever and Ever, Amen’
Modern country music lies on the shoulders of country music legends. These include artists from the late Kenny Rogers and Charlie Daniels to living legend Randy Travis. Now, modern artists have begun to transform the style of traditional country music and embrace new sounds and rhythms. However, Jon Pardi has returned to country’s roots, tipping his hat to the “Forever and Ever, Amen” singer with a couple of awesome covers.outsider.com
