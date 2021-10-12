CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Tuesday Injury Report: Jensen Upgraded to Limited

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 7 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles held another round of walkthroughs on Tuesday ahead of their Thursday night matchup. However, if the teams would have held normal practices, a combined five players would have seen an uptick in participation.

The Buccaneers upgraded center Ryan Jensen (hip) to limited participation after he landed on the injury report on Monday, while defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (calf) bumped up from limited to full participation. O'Connor did not play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwoLf_0cPFSBLA00
Via Buccaneers Communications

The list of injuries remains littered for Tampa Bay, as quarterback Tom Brady would have been limited with a thumb injury to his throwing hand suffered against the Dolphins, linebacker Lavonte David continues to trend in the wrong direction with an ankle sprain and is expected to miss the game, wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee/ankle) resumed limited status, tight end Rob Gronkowski sat out with a rib injury that has sidelined him since Week 4, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was considered limited for the second practice in a row after missing Week 5 with a concussion.

Sorry for the run-on sentence, but that's the result of Tampa Bay's continual battle with the injury bug this season. With two starting cornerbacks already on injured reserve and several other contributors joining them, the Bucs can't afford to lose many more starters down the stretch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0VrB_0cPFSBLA00
Via Buccaneers Communications

As for Philadelphia, three of their five injured players were upgraded on Tuesday: Defensive end Derek Barnett and center Jason Kelce were limited, while offensive tackle Jordan Mailata would have practiced fully.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Rob Gronkowski
97.3 ESPN

Report: Several Teams Calling Eagles About Two Names

The Eagle are without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday night, meaning Zach Ertz will be the primary tight end target in the passing game. However moving forward the tandem could be split up for good. Eagles Coverage: Jalen Hurts can enter elite company vs Tampa. "Several teams around the...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Tampa Bay
The Spun

Tuesday Update On Bucs Tight End Rob Gronkowski

For the past three games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without tight end Rob Gronkowski due to fractured ribs. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee he’ll return to the field this weekend against the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers held a light walkthrough to prepare for their Week 7 matchup....
NFL
tigernet.com

Former Clemson WR signs with new NFL team

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain has found his way back onto an NFL roster. Cain was announced as signing with the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Cain was last on a roster with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year before getting waived after going on the injured reserve (head).
NFL
AllBucs

SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Remain in Top-2 After Week 4 Win

It was rainy, it was ugly, but it was a win. And as a result, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain the NFL’s second-best team after their close win over the New England Patriots, according to Sports Illustrated. SI’s Jenny Vrentas explains why the Bucs were able to hold strong despite...
NFL
AllBucs

Report: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Ruled Out Against Rams

There's been a lot of wonder when it comes to Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown's game status for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown did not make the team flight on Saturday, which essentially means that Brown will not play against the Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins: Three Keys to the Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won five of the past six games against the Miami Dolphins and look to continue on a similar path Sunday afternoon. After splitting a pair of games on the road the past two weeks, the Bucs return to Raymond James Stadium to face their in-state foe for the first time since 2017.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Activate LB Kevin Minter from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated veteran linebacker Kevin Minter from the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced the move on Monday. The ninth-year linebacker was initially placed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list on September 20 along with wide receiver Travis Jonsen. Minter is the Buccaneers' special teams captain as well as the team's No. 3 inside linebacker, so his role is pretty important when it's all said and done.
NFL
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots: Three Keys to the Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel Sunday night to New England in what will be quarterback Tom Brady's first game against the Patriots since leaving the organization as a free agent over a year ago. The Patriots will trot out rookie quarterback Mac Jones in hopes of delivering the Bucs their...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 6 injuries: Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David out for Bucs' game vs. Eagles; Kyler Murray limited

The NFL regular season is flying by, as we are already in Week 6. There are several intriguing matchups this week, as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens play host to Justin Herbert and the red-hot Los Angeles Chargers, Aaron Rodgers gets his first crack at rookie Justin Fields and the Arizona Cardinals look to remain undefeated against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
AllBucs

Know Your Enemy: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Preview Q&A

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) are in need of a strong, convincing victory this week after an up-and-down two-game road stretch against the Los Angeles Rams - a game that ended in a Bucs' loss - and the New England Patriots - a matchup that Tampa Bay narrowly escaped with a victory.
NFL
AllBucs

Five Numbers from the Buccaneers' Week 5 Win Over the Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shellacked the Miami Dolphins 45-17 on Sunday, so it's logical to expect some pretty intriguing numbers when an NFL team wins in dominant fashion. Which numbers stood out the most? Let's dive in and find out. 5. 5.2. To say the Bucs were struggling on the...
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
146
Followers
461
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy