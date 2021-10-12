CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Keith Wargo Appointed President and CEO of Autism Speaks

njbmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutism Speaks, the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the life span for people with autism and their families, announced that Keith Wargo has been named president and CEO of the organization. Wargo’s appointment is effective Oct. 15, and follows the board of directors’ announcement earlier this year that Angela Timashenka Geiger would be stepping down from her position after a five-year tenure. An extensive search was conducted by a search committee of the board of directors. Geiger has served as a critical member of the search team responsible for identifying her successor and will work closely with Wargo to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

njbmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Summit Electric Appoints Gerber As President & CEO

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Summit Electric Supply’s Board of Directors announced Oct. 19 that Ed Gerber has been appointed as its new President and CEO. “Ed has served on our Board of Directors for the last three years, leading the committee responsible for associate development and compensation, and has an intimate knowledge of the company through his Board role,” said Vic Jury, Jr, Chairman. “Ed has impressed all of us on the Board with his distribution expertise, proven leadership skills, infectious enthusiasm, brilliant mind, and clear, direct communication style.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Credit Union Times

ServU Credit Union Board Appoints CEO

The ServU Credit Union board of directors appointed Keith Orfanides as its president/CEO. He will succeed Nancy Williamson who plans to retire at the end of the year after leading the Painted Post,-N.Y.-based credit union for 49 years.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

LiveOnNY Announces Appointment of Leonard Achan as President & CEO

LiveOnNY Announces Appointment of Leonard Achan as President & CEO. Achan, a veteran healthcare executive with over 20 years of leadership experience, who currently serves as the President of the Hospital for Special Surgery's Innovation Institute, will assume the role of President and CEO of LiveOnNY starting November 29, 2021.
BUSINESS
buildingindiana.com

Emarsys Appoints Joanna Milliken as New CEO

Emarsys, an SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) company with its North American headquarters in Indianapolis, announced that Joanna Milliken, Head of SAP CX Marketing, will be stepping into the position of Emarsys CEO to scale Emarsys’ already exceptional growth since becoming an SAP company. Alongside SAP, Emarsys can accelerate its ability to help brands achieve their business results, by leveraging customer data to engage across multiple channels.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Harper
njbmagazine.com

Mottese Announces Retirement as Director of Government Relations at Wakefern

Lorelei Mottese, director, government relations at Wakefern Food Corporation, announced her retirement from the Keasbey-based company. Mottese joined Wakefern in March of 2000 as manager of government relations. She was named director in 2011. She had direct oversight of strategic grassroots advocacy campaigns on issues ranging from national menu labeling, healthcare, payment reform, food safety and many others. She also worked with her team to track and monitor thousands of issues and pieces of legislation impacting Wakefern and its banners.
BUSINESS
Puget Sound Business Journal

Umoja appoints Seagen CEO as its board chairman

Seattle-based Umoja Biopharma on Monday named Clay Siegall as chairman of its board of directors. Siegall is the CEO and co-founder of Bothell-based Seagen, a biotech company that went public on the Nasdaq in 2001. Siegall co-founded the company in 1998. "Clay's vast scientific training and wealth of experience, particularly...
SEATTLE, WA
fortworthbusiness.com

Charles Schwab appoints Wurster president

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation announced Oct. 12 the appointment of Rick Wurster as President of The Charles Schwab Corporation, effective Oct. 15. In his new role, Wurster will report to Walt Bettinger, Chief Executive Officer of The Charles Schwab Corporation. Wurster is currently a Managing...
BUSINESS
njbmagazine.com

James Mahoney Joins Rangam as Chief Operating Officer

Somerset-based staffing leader Rangam Consultants announced the appointment of industry professional James Mahoney as its first chief operating officer. Mahoney, a global diversity, and inclusion (D&I) leader with proven success in delivering outstanding business results, joins Rangam following ten years at JPMorgan Chase. While at JPMorgan Chase, Mahoney served in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Speaks#Ceo#Bmo Capital Markets#Monarch Cypress
beckershospitalreview.com

Steven Littleson appointed CEO, president of Central Maine Healthcare

Central Maine Healthcare has announced its new CEO and president as Steven Littleson, Mainebiz reported Oct. 15. The integrated healthcare system serves around 400,000 people in Maine. Mr. Littleson first joined the Lewiston-based system in 2020 and has been serving as interim CEO since the retirement of Jeffrey Brickman on July 19. Previously, Mr. Littleson served in executive roles at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia and Hackensack Meridian Health in Edison, N.J.
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Nossi names president, CEO

Nossi College of Art officials on Friday announced Cyrus Vatandoost will serve as president and CEO following a unanimous vote by the school’s board of directors. According to a release, Vatandoost succeeds Nossi Vatandoost, who founded the school in 1973. As part of the leadership transition, Nossi Vatandoost will retain the title of founder and chairwoman while remaining engaged in, for example, freshman orientation, graduation and board meetings.
BUSINESS
udc.edu

President & CEO, Martha’s Table

Kim R. Ford serves as President and CEO of Martha’s Table. Ford previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary and Acting Assistant Secretary in the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education. Ford provided leadership, direction, and management on over $2 billion dollars in career and technical education, adult education, correctional and re-entry education and community college initiatives, which collectively serve over 25 million students annually.
WASHINGTON, DC
wwnytv.com

Quiniones resigns as NYPA president & CEO

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WWNY) - The 10-year head of the New York Power Authority is stepping down for a job in the private sector. NYPA announced Thursday that president and CEO Gil Quiniones has resigned to take the reins at Commonwealth Edison Company, commonly known as ComEd. ComEd is...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
McKnight's

LeadingAge PA appoints Bertolette interim CEO

LeadingAge PA announced Oct. 12 that Robert Bertolette, recently retired president and CEO of Riddle Village retirement community, has been appointed interim president and CEO effective Nov. 1. The board’s appointment follows the decision by Adam Marles’ to step down. LeadingAge PS is conducting a search for a permanent CEO.
mediapost.com

Gonzales Appointed NA CEO At iProspect

Dentsu agency iProspect has appointed Danielle Gonzales as its first North America CEO. She will guide over 1,000 specialists across the US and Canada. The move comes as the agency is being repositioned as a global full-service media agency from its roots as a search specialist. The "new" iProspect was chosen as a global strategic media partner for LinkedIn anchored out of the US, and named the agency to handle Cox Communications US ad planning and buying business.
BUSINESS
Auto Remarketing

VantageScore names Tavares as president & CEO

STAMFORD, Conn. - VantageScore Solutions — which develops consumer credit scoring models that combine the need for both financial inclusivity and dependable predictiveness across all scoring ranges — appointed a new president and chief executive officer on Tuesday. Taking on this role is financial services industry and fintech veteran Silvio...
STAMFORD, CT
grocerydive.com

Freshly appoints former Amazon executive as CEO

Freshly has appointed Anna Fabrega, a former Amazon executive who joined the meal subscription service's leadership team in January, as CEO, effective immediately, according to a Tuesday press release. Fabrega is assuming leadership of Freshly from co-founder Mike Wystrach, who has headed the company since its inception in 2012. Wystrach...
BUSINESS
Cullman Daily News

God Is Our Owner, President, And CEO

The Shaddix Company was founded in 1970 by Tommy and Mitchelene Shaddix and has been a faith-based company since day one. As a third-generation company here in Cullman, the Shaddix Company is a precast concrete manufacturing facility. Unfortunately, in 2015, co-founder Tommy Shaddix passed away, but it would not stop his vision from being carried on by the current leadership team.
CULLMAN, AL
Benzinga

Aramark Appoints Kim Scott As CEO Of Uniform Services

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has appointed Kim Scott as President and CEO of Aramark Uniform Services (AUS), effective immediately. Scott will become a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to CEO John Zillmer. She will oversee nearly 20,000 employees, who serve about 400,000 customers providing uniform, laundry, and allied services.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

NextLinks Appoints CEO

NextLinks announced that Dan Mechem has been named as chief executive officer. The San Diego, CA-based startup is aiming to build 15-to-20 indoor golf stadiums over the next five years. Mechem is a veteran media/entertainment and financial executive from the Los Angeles area who began his career as press secretary...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ormondbeachobserver.com

Halifax Humane Society appoints interim CEO

Community Outreach Director, Halifax Humane Society. The Board of Directors of Halifax Humane Society have appointed Chief Financial and Development Officer Pam Clayton as the interim CEO. “This appointment will ensure stability for this great organization until the Board decides who will lead us forward," Board President Mel Stack said.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy