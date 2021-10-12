Keith Wargo Appointed President and CEO of Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks, the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the life span for people with autism and their families, announced that Keith Wargo has been named president and CEO of the organization. Wargo’s appointment is effective Oct. 15, and follows the board of directors’ announcement earlier this year that Angela Timashenka Geiger would be stepping down from her position after a five-year tenure. An extensive search was conducted by a search committee of the board of directors. Geiger has served as a critical member of the search team responsible for identifying her successor and will work closely with Wargo to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.