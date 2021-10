Multiple Sclerosis is a disorder which can affect the central nervous system and also the spinal cord, leading to a host of potential symptoms, such as difficulty with vision, muscle or limb movement, coordination or balance. It is a lifelong affliction which can at times be mild, but it can at other times be serious enough to interfere with day to day activities. The first stages of Multiple Sclerosis can be very debilitating, making it impossible to live a normal life. However, multiple sclerosis is not without hope, and there are a number of ways in which the condition can be managed or even eliminated altogether.

