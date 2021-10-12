CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Hamilton letter at center of legal fight returned

By MARK PRATT
 10 days ago

A letter written by founding father Alexander Hamilton during the Revolutionary War and believed stolen decades ago from the Massachusetts state archives has been returned following

Mass. recovers Hamilton letter from 1780

ON JULY 21, 1780, Alexander Hamilton wrote a letter to the Marquis de Lafayette warning of imminent danger to French troops in Rhode Island. “We have just received advice from New York through different channels that the enemy are making an embarkation with which they menace the French fleet and army,” Hamilton wrote in a letter written in neat script and signed A. Hamilton, Aide De Camp. The “enemy” he was referring to were the British troops who Hamilton said were proceeding toward Rhode Island with “fifty transports.”
