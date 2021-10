As we continue to look at the winners of the Community Enrichment Awards, we spotlight a teen who is drawing on her own experiences to help others who are in foster care. Miracle Manuel has been in and out of the foster care system, but now she has found a loving family that is adopting her and her siblings. Her new family has taught her the importance of giving back, so she created a nonprofit called “Platters for You” that will help children get what they need when they go into foster care.

