Brett A. Mayer is VP of Development at PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network), and he’s no stranger to Berks. A Kutztown University graduate, he has more than 15 years invested in helping with nonprofit operations and fundraising with other organizations. He’s a member of the United Way of Berks County Emerging Leaders, a board member and president-elect of the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Berks County, and on the Greater Reading Young Professionals board. PCN is a statewide nonprofit 501c(3) cable television network accessible to more than 3.1 million homes. The largest statewide privately funded public affairs network in the country, its programming includes coverage of public events, allowing citizens to watch their state government in action through hearings and floor proceedings of the General Assembly.