'Difficult decisions' as Biden, Democrats shrink plan to $2T

In recent days, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, according to people who have heard Manchin discuss this. Manchin has said that if this were to happen, he would declare himself an "American Independent." And he has devised a detailed exit strategy for his departure.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO