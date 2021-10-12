CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Doctors Predict The Pandemic Could Eventually Turn Into An Endemic

By Meredith McCown
news9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Oklahoma healthcare professionals predict the COVID-19 pandemic could eventually turn into an endemic. That means a disease that’s more common in a specific population. Health experts explained it this way: an epidemic is a disease that easily spreads in a certain area. A pandemic has a "passport", so it spreads across the world. But an endemic is a disease that is consistent with a specific population or location.

www.news9.com

Comments / 14

Tom Coleman
7d ago

I would think this would have been a foregone conclusion along time ago did the flu disappear or even the common cold ? The Chinese knew exactly what they where doing with their Chinese biological warfare virus.

Reply(3)
10
Hansel Jim
6d ago

Some of the worst health care in the nation and your going to take their word to the bank? They’ll take you to the bank.

Reply
5
John Sommers
6d ago

Yes Indeed. We've got Lawmakers who won't follow the CDC' S Guidelines. Common Sense rules the day. Wash your hands & wear a mask.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Oklahoma State
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday is announcing its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endemic#Covid 19 Pandemic#Africa
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy