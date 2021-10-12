Connelly Lawn & Garden

Gardener/author Amy Stewart once said, “Gardeners are inquisitive by nature; we are explorers.” With COVID-19 isolation the spring of 2020, there certainly was more time for the explorer side of a gardener. When I found a creature, weed, wildflower or leaf of a tree and asked myself, “I wonder what this is called?” I had time to satisfy my curiosity. In late March, I found a winged work of art on the floor of our wooded area behind the house. Never had I encountered an insect this large — its wingspan was more than four inches across. I snapped a photo and left the creature in its place. A day or two later two were mating on the brick wall of our back porch. Curious to learn more? So was I.

