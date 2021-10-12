Connelly Lawn & Garden
Says Thomas Connelly of Connelly Lawn & Garden, “Working outdoors poses weather challenges and seasonal changes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, being outside took on greater significance to many of us. Deemed essential, we worked through shutdowns and our ‘outdoor office’ offered unique protection. The sense of comfort and security that we felt being outdoors was also shared by many. 2020 was a defining year; our turf, maintenance and project divisions have never been busier. Outdoor living, and the serenity of green space have become crucial sources of stress-reduction as well as a sound financial investment in our homes. In spite of the chaos, I’m proud to say we’ve come out stronger than before.”berkscountyliving.com
Comments / 0