NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson exudes confidence with the release of her latest single, “Baby Don’t,” distributed by BFD/The Orchard – a subsidiary of Sony Music – which specializes in media distribution, marketing, and sales. Johnson’s strong vocals soar on this lively tune, as the lyrics are both charming and assertive. She sings of a feeling some of us are all too familiar with, knowing we are on the brink of falling in love quickly with every little thing they do drawing us closer. Johnson brings the energy and attitude to the release of this relatable song that will have listeners singing along to every word. “Baby Don’t” is now included in TIDAL’s Rising: Country playlist and was premiered by Wide Open Country and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO