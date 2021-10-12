Stonington superintendent of schools submits resignation letter

Van W. Riley, superintendent of Stonington Public Schools delivers a statement Feb. 2, 2017, during the Stonington School Board meeting at Stonington High School. (Tim Cook/The Day, FILE) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Stonington — Superintendent of Schools Van Riley submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday morning after leading the school system for the past nine years.

Riley wrote that he and the Board of Education can mutually determine his last day of work once the board has a contract with a new superintendent. The search and hiring process typically takes about six months.

"It is important for the Board and employees to know that as always I will continue to commit myself 100% to this district until the new superintendent is hired," he wrote.

Board of Education Chairman Frank Todisco said Tuesday the board will discuss Riley's resignation when it meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pawcatuck Middle School.

With four new members scheduled to be elected to the seven-member board in the Nov. 2 municipal election, Todisco said he believes it should be up to the new board to decide how to proceed with the superintendent search, as it will be deciding what qualities it is looking for in Riley's successor.

Asked about Riley's tenure, Todisco said, "Van is leaving the school district in a better place than he found it. He's made many contributions that have had a positive impact on the district moving forward."

Riley's contract is not set to expire until June 2022. In a performance evaluation released last November, the board wrote that he "meets but seldom exceeds expectations."

Riley, who earns slightly more than $200,000 a year, had come under fire the past two years for his handling of the sexual harassment accusations against former high school teacher Timothy Chokas and more recently for not returning students to the classroom as quickly as neighboring districts.

In his resignation letter, Riley listed 14 accomplishments of the school system during his tenure, including curriculum improvements, consolidating the town's two middle schools, opening two renovated and expanded elementary schools, creating partnerships with local organizations, improving food service and proactively managing the COVID-19 pandemic. He also pointed out the many major awards the school system has won during his tenure.

"I am most proud of developing a team of exemplary teachers, administrators, and support staff who have been devoted to helping each student achieve his/her potential," Riley wrote in his resignation letter. "This team has the highest academic standards and expectations for all of our students."

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Stonington and thank the Board for the opportunity to serve our community," he added.

Riley also wrote that it has been "an honor to serve the community and students of Stonington for over nine years."

He noted the district is facing some important challenges at this time, not the least of which is the COVID-I9 pandemic.

With the four new members scheduled to be elected to the school board, Riley wrote, this "is the opportune time for the new board to select their superintendent."