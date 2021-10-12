More than Money S3 Ep. 6

When you were a kid, one of your favorite games was no doubt Monopoly. Parents loved it because it kept the kids busy for the better part of two hours and kids enjoyed it because it let you pretend to be a grownup. For starters you got to choose the vehicle you wanted to drive around the game board. After everyone got done fighting over who got to be the dog or race car, the rest of the group settle on something less exotic, like the thimble.

HOBBIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO