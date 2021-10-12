CarMax planning to hire for 275 jobs in Richmond area by the end of the year

Goochland County-based used car retailer CarMax Inc. said Tuesday that it is planning to hire for about 275 jobs in the Richmond region by the end of this year. The local hiring is part of a larger plan to add about 3,700 positions at the company’s operations nationwide this year, with the company offering signing bonuses to fill some of the highest-demand positions — a tactic used by some other companies to attract employees in a tight labor market.