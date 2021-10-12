CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky reports 34 virus-related deaths

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is reporting 34 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 2,358 new virus cases on Tuesday.

The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to 8.12%, which continues a recent steady decline.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office released the COVID-19 figures on social media Tuesday.

The total recorded deaths caused by the virus is at least 9,184 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Nearly 600 of the new cases were among children and teens aged 18 and under.

More than 1,300 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including 398 being treated in intensive care units, the state said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

WVa lawmaker compares federal vaccine rule to Nazi Germany

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate president compared the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine regulation for companies to Nazi Germany as the Republican-controlled Senate narrowly passed a bill Tuesday to limit employers in their ability to require workers to be vaccinated against the virus. The proposal, which would allow certain...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

619K+
Followers
332K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy