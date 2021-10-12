Kentucky reports 34 virus-related deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is reporting 34 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 2,358 new virus cases on Tuesday.

The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to 8.12%, which continues a recent steady decline.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office released the COVID-19 figures on social media Tuesday.

The total recorded deaths caused by the virus is at least 9,184 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Nearly 600 of the new cases were among children and teens aged 18 and under.

More than 1,300 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including 398 being treated in intensive care units, the state said.