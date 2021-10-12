Phyllis Jean Goldbach, 71

Our family and friends are saddened to share news of the unexpected death of Phyllis Jean Goldbach, who passed away in her home in Avon Lake, Ohio on October 5, 2021. Phyllis was born in Stanford, Kentucky on October 23, 1949, the daughter of Grace (née Frazier) and Letcher S. Blanton. She married John Frederick Goldbach, with whom she admitted being “crazy in love,” in 1981. John died of cancer in 1996, leaving her to raise a son on her own – which she did exceptionally well and with great pride.