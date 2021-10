Gabby Petito’s parents said they want a face to face meeting with Brian Laundrie’s parents so they can ask them why they are continuing to protect their son in the face of mounting evidence that he may have been involved with the woman’s murder. A man believes his CCTV security cameras may have picked up images of fugitive Mr Laundrie in Florida, a report says.According to the TMZ website, the images were recorded on the outskirts of the man's property in Dunnellon on 9 October. Video obtained by the website shows a man wearing dark clothes cycling along a dirt...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 HOURS AGO