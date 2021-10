Multi-faceted and divinely innovative are just a few of the many ways to describe Kali Uchis, the woman paving the way towards modern American consumption of Latin music. With two studio albums and two EPs, Uchis has proven just how capable she is of redefining what it means to be an intersectional artist. The duality within her is hard to ignore; as a Colombian-American woman, she transcends major trends from both regions. This creates an intriguing edge to her music that listeners cannot get enough of. Her song “Telepatia’’ was on Billboard’s Global Top 200 chart for twenty-six weeks. This hit was what brought her to the mainstream culture; however, her musical prowess can be traced much further back in her career.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO