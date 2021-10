WEATHER STORY: The high air pressure cell that brought us several days of sun and 70's will fade today. It will be replaced by a low that will make it mostly cloudy tonight. For Wednesday, those clouds will make for a 50-60% chance for rain. Minnesota may only manage a tenth of an inch. Wisconsin and Michigan may get a quarter inch or more. The rain chance will go away on Thursday. Warmer than normal conditions will go away as well. It will be cooler than normal for the week ahead.

