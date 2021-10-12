Dry, Irritated Skin Got You Down? Your Moisture Barrier May Be To Blame
Fall brings with it more than just a dip in temperature, pumpkin spiced lattes, and knee-high boots. Where your skin is concerned, the seasonal shift can also cause flaking, dryness, irritation, redness, and sensitivity as you part ways with your summery golden glow. Tired of the colder weather sucking the life and hydration out of your skin? It turns out that keeping your skin's moisture barrier intact is a sure-fire way to send parched skin packing. The problem? Not many people know what that means.www.thezoereport.com
