Oelwein, IA

Grace UMC hosts Fall Bazaar Friday and Saturday

By Deb Kunkle
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace United Methodist Church will host a Fall Bazaar 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the church, 9 First St. N.E. in Oelwein. The bazaar includes a craft and upcycle sale, garage sale, luncheon and bake sale. Organizers have been working on items for the bazaar for several months, and the selection is large with a great variety from which to choose. Everyone is welcome to come for lunch and browse among the tables full of treasures.

