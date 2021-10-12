CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iroquois County, IL

ICGS observing October is Family History Month, sponsoring events

By Jordan Crook
Newsbug.info
 7 days ago

October is Family History Month, according to the Iroquois County Genealogical Society. If you would like to honor a loved one, the ICGS is accepting donations with the honored one’s name. This will be printed in “The Iroquois Stalker,” a quarterly publication issued by the ICGS, a non-profit organization. The donations cover the group’s expenses since its the only income is from research, memberships and donations.

www.newsbug.info

