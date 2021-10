A pair of thieves stole a 27-year-old man’s iPhone, AirPods and fanny pack and then made an escape on the subway earlier this month in Rego Park. Two men walked up the 27-year-old near the corner of 63rd Drive and Queens Boulevard at 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 1. One pushed a “hard object” against the victim’s body and demanded his belongings, police said.