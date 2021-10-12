Coordinator Quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said during the bye week

Five Big Ten teams were picked as top 25 teams by Associated Press voters this week. And Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz said there should have been a sixth. "I think you could have made a strong case, and I would have had six, Indiana," Katz said. "They’re in my Power 36, would have been in my top 25 and I think the Hoosiers deserve to be in the preseason poll. I think you’re going to see consistently five, maybe six, who knows maybe seven teams from the Big Ten in the top 25 the entire season."

