Coordinator Quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said during the bye week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nothing went right for the Illinois offense in Saturday's loss to Wisconsin. For the second time in three games Illinois failed to score an offensive touchdown during Saturday's 24-0 homecoming loss to the Badgers and failed to record 100 yards of offense for the first time since 1977. The Illini (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) threw for 67 yards of offense and failed to throw for more than 100 yards for the third consecutive game.247sports.com
Comments / 0