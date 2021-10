TIPPECANOE – Jason D. Hounshell 48, Tippecanoe, and formerly of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly at 8:32 a.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 6, 1973, in Rochester, the son of Forrest Dee and Arlene (Bathrick) Hounshell. On Sept. 23, 2006, he married his best friend, Angie Swihart. From their union, God’s gift of a son, Jayden D., was born.