CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Eastern Arizona Trails Collaborative hosting virtual workshop

Eastern Arizona Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA one-time Zoom workshop is giving community members in Graham and Greenlee counties an opportunity to discuss their desired experiences and concerns related to local trails. Anyone who uses local trails for hiking, camping, birding, hunting, biking, driving, horseback riding, or other activities may join by Zoom on Tuesday, October 19 from 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. to discuss opportunities and provide input to improve the trail system in Graham and Greenlee counties.

www.eacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Safford, AZ
County
Graham County, AZ
Graham County, AZ
Government
City
Morenci, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Trail#Camping#Zoom#National Forests#Bureau Of Land Management#Se Old West Highway#Morenci Club
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy