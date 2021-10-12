Eastern Arizona Trails Collaborative hosting virtual workshop
A one-time Zoom workshop is giving community members in Graham and Greenlee counties an opportunity to discuss their desired experiences and concerns related to local trails. Anyone who uses local trails for hiking, camping, birding, hunting, biking, driving, horseback riding, or other activities may join by Zoom on Tuesday, October 19 from 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. to discuss opportunities and provide input to improve the trail system in Graham and Greenlee counties.www.eacourier.com
Comments / 0