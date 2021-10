Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso have both collected two penalty points on their Super Licences for causing separate collisions at the Turkish Grand Prix. Gasly's penalty came after a first-lap incident with Alonso himself. Gasly headed into Turn 1 with the Spaniard on his outside and Sergio Perez on the inside, but eventually the room ran out. As a result, Gasly touched wheels with Alonso, who spun off the track.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO