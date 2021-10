The Tennessee men’s golf team concluded its opening tournament of the fall season on Wednesday, finishing tied for fifth place at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Tyler Johnson and Spencer Cross were the top performers for the Big Orange, as each of them finished in the top-10 of the tournament. Johnson finished the Invitational eighth and Cross finished tied for fourth. This marks the second straight season that two Vols finished in the top-10 at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO